King Receives Call From Dutch PM, Urges International Pressure To Stop Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a call from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and reaffirmed the need for the international community to push for an end to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.



His Majesty warned of the escalating extremist rhetoric from Israeli officials, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire, as well as ensuring the sustainable delivery of aid, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of any plans to liquidate the Palestinian issue or displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, stressing the role of the international community in pushing for the return of Gazans to their homes, the statement said.





His Majesty warned of the violence committed by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and violations in Jerusalem, pointing to the catastrophic ramifications of a regional spillover of the conflict.

The King reiterated that Gaza cannot be separated from the West Bank, as they must both be part of the Palestinian state, stressing that military and security solutions will not achieve peace, but the only way to do so is to create a political horizon on the basis of the two-state solution, according to the statement.