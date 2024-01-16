IDF Raids Offices Of High-Ranking Hamas Leaders In Gaza's Khan Younis

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 17 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that its troops raided the offices of high-ranking Hamas leaders in southern Gaza's Khan Younis city.

The raids on Tuesday night were carried out by the IDF's Command Brigade.

According to the IDF, the targeted action came after Hamas carried out an attack against its troops in Khan Younis from Nasser Hospital.

The Command Brigade then launched a large offensive on Hamas infrastructure in new areas of Khan Younis, which included a series of airstrikes before the troops moved in.

The strikes targeted several Hamas sites, as well as the headquarters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the the area, according to the IDF.

The military however, did not name the Hamas leaders whose offices were targeted.

Several reports have said that top Hamas leaders Mohammed Deif and Yahya Sinwar are allegedly hiding in Khan Younis.

