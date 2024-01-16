Bilbao, Sevilla And Mallorca Into Copa Del Rey Quarters

(MENAFN- IANS) Bilbao, Spain, Jan 17 (IANS) Asier Villalibre scored twice as Athletic Bilbao continued their impressive form to enter the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey with a 2-0 win at home to Alaves on Tuesday night.

The big striker, nicknamed 'the Buffalo', fired Athletic ahead with a thumping left-foot shot in the 28th minute and assured the win with a diving header from Oscar de Marcos' cross on the hour mark, reports Xinhua.

Athletic controlled most of the game but had to thank goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala for two smart saves to deny Alaves striker Samu at the start of the second half, before Villalibre's second goal killed off any hopes for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Sevilla overcame their league struggles with a morale-boosting 3-1 victory away against Getafe.

Sergio Ramos capitalized on a goalkeeping mistake to put Sevilla ahead in the eighth minute, but Jaime Mata leveled the score with a clever lob 15 minutes later, following a defensive error in the Sevilla back line.

Isaac Romero then scored two rapid goals in the 48th and 55th minute, giving Quique Sanchez Flores a significant win against a team he has coached three times.

Cyle Larin scored in the final minute of extra time, leading Mallorca to the last eight with a 1-0 win away against Tenerife after a tightly contested match.

Larin managed a knockdown and scored with his right foot. The Tenerife defenders were left frustrated, having missed opportunities to clear the ball.

Wednesday's fixtures include Osasuna facing Real Sociedad, La Liga leaders Girona hosting Rayo Vallecano, and Valencia taking on Celta Vigo.

On Thursday, there's a Madrid derby between Atletico and Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona visits third-tier Unionistas de Salamanca.

--IANS

cs/