(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 26, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 28, 2020 and August 31, 2023, inclusive (the“Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.



Dollar General investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

Dollar General and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 31, 2023, the Company announced its 2Q 2023 financial results, disclosing among other things, cuts to its FY23 sales and profit outlook, decreases in operating profits of 24.2% and EPS of 28.5%, and that it“expect[ed] an incremental operating profit headwind of up to $170 million in the second half of 2023,” consisting of $95 million for markdowns on existing inventory and $75 million on increased store personnel to support inventory and pricing control measures.

On this news, the price of Dollar General's shares plummeted $19.16 per share, or 12%, on August 31, 2023, on unusually high trading volume of more than 19 million shares.

The case is Washtenaw County Employees' Retirement System v. Dollar General Corporation, et al., 23-cv-01250. A subsequent case expanded the class period, Edmonds v. Dollar General Corporation, et al., 23-cv-01259.

