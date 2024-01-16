US Presidential Election: Nikki Haley's 3Rd Place Finish In Iowa Poses Challenges In New Hampshire

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Donald Trump and his Republican opponents kicked off a week of campaigning in New Hampshire on Tuesday ahead of the state's nominating contest, with the ex-president's competitors battling to slow his march to the party's White House nomination. As per Bloomberg report, Trump on Tuesday urged New Hampshire Republicans to reject Nikki Haley's candidature, claiming that Democrats were supporting it, following his historic victory in the Iowa caucuses Read: Vivek Ramaswamy ends his US Presidential bid, endorses Donald Trump as 'best president of 21st century'While speaking at a rally in Atkinson on Tuesday, Trump said,“Nikki Haley in particular is counting on the Democrats and liberals to infiltrate the Republican primary,” as quoted by Bloomberg.

Also Read: US presidential election: Canadian PM Trudeau warns of tough times if Donald Trump wins, says, 'it will be a step back'“I'll tell you we have these two people. We really got to get back on to Biden and beating the Democrats and not wasting a lot of time with these two,” Trump said the Iowa results, Vivek Ramaswamy announced his Republican presidential bid after a disappointing finish the Iowa results, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 45, finished a distant second to Trump in Iowa, pushing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, 51, into third Read: Explained: How US elects its President? A look at the electoral processDeSantis and Haley both have been battling to position themselves as Trump's top alternative. The former South Carolina governor, Haley, is now facing questions about her own viability heading into New Hampshire. Her third-place finish in Iowa has threatened to hamper her effort to use New Hampshire as a springboard. According to a RealClearPolitics average of state surveys, Trump leads Haley in New Hampshire, but by just 14.2 percentage points which is his smallest lead in any state with early voting, Bloomberg has reported.(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg)



