Bengaluru: Why Is Peenya Flyover Closed For Traffic For Next Three Days?

Commuters in Bengaluru are bracing for traffic woes as the Peenya Melu Bridge, a crucial link on Tumkur Road, faces a three-day closure due to emergency repair work. The National Highway Authority has initiated these repairs on the Peenya flyover, imposing a ban on vehicular traffic until Friday at 11 am.

Bengaluru: Peenya flyover closed for traffic for 3 days starting today

The repair work, primarily focused on cable maintenance at the Peenya Meellethuve viaduct, aims to ensure the structural integrity of the flyover. The National Highways Authority had previously conducted repairs on the same stretch, underlining the importance of regular maintenance to uphold safety standards.

To ease the impact on commuters, the authorities have announced alternative routes during the closure period. Vehicles heading towards the city from Nelamangala can opt for the nearby National Highway-4 Road and service Road, reaching Goraguntepalya via 8th Mile, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction, and SRS Junction.

For those travelling towards Nelamangala from CMTI Junction, the advised route is through SRS Junction, Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalli Cross, 8th Mile on NH Road, and Savis Road next to the flyover, eventually reaching Parle-G Toll.

The closure has already led to significant traffic jams on Tumkur Road, with reports of congestion extending to the service road. The flyover closure background has caused a complete standstill, urging commuters to plan their routes accordingly during the repair period.