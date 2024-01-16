Doctor Lodges Dowry Complaint Against Husband, In-Laws In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 17 (IANS) A city-based doctor, working with a private hospital and married for over six years, has accused her doctor husband and in-laws of harassing her for dowry.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that even after paying over Rs 32 lakh to purchase a house worth Rs 1.47 crore in Delhi, her in-laws have evicted her out of the house because she refused to pay another Rs 20 lakh.

A resident of Sushant Golf City area, the victim got married in 2017, and has a three-year-old daughter. Her husband, also a doctor, is posted in Ghaziabad.

The woman has also accused her father-in-law of touching her inappropriately when she would be alone at the house. She has also accused her husband of ignoring her complaints about the behaviour of her father-in-law.

In her complaint, she stated that her father spent Rs 35 lakh during her wedding in 2017.

“My husband and in-laws are greedy for dowry and they kept pressuring me to bring dowry from my father. In 2020, when I gave birth to a girl child, their behaviour towards me changed. They became abusive so much so that I had to shift to my father's house,” she said.

“Now, they have demanded Rs 20 lakh as dowry to put me up at their house. Despite several requests by my father, they have not relented,” she alleged. SHO, Golf City, Anjani Mishra, said that an FIR had been registered, and a probe is underway.

