Two Die Of Suffocation In Guard Room In Varanasi

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Jan 17 (IANS) A 64-year-old security guard, Prem Singh, and his 51-year-old friend Sachau Pal were found dead in the guard room of a sari factory in the Maheshpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The bodies were found on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP), Varuna zone, Amit Kumar revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation triggered by a coal brazier kept inside the guard room.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, with the police confirming that there were no unauthorised entries into the guard room after scanning CCTV footage from the factory compound.

DCP Kumar urged the family to file a complaint. However, the bereaved kin have not submitted any complaint as yet.

The guard's son, Raghvendra said his father was not responding to his call. When he visited the factory, the door was locked. Raghvendra alerted the police.

Investigations revealed that the victims had lit a coal brazier in the guard room to combat the cold, which probably led to the suffocation.

--IANS

amita/dpb