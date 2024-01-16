CES 2024: Timekettle Releases X1 AI Interpreter Hub, World's First AI Interpreter Hub

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettle, a fast-growing cross-language communication solutions innovator, has released its latest product, the X1 AI Interpreter Hub, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 X1, a CES® 2024 Innovation Award winner, is one of the most popular AI products at the event and receives acclaim from top media outlets and users.



The X1 AI Interpreter Hub is a standalone device that comes with earbuds, enabling users to initiate conversations swiftly without additional apps or complex setups. Users simply take out the earbuds, share, and they're all set. Unlike traditional translation apps that require back-and-forth handling like a walkie-talkie, the X1 detects the start and stop of the speech, facilitating a hands-free conversation. Furthermore, for the first time, the X1 now includes the innovative one dial feature, which enables real-time cross-language calls.

The X1 can be used as a handheld translator, allowing users to effortlessly carry out a quick and stress-free communication with just one tap. Thanks to the world's first multi-language simultaneous interpretation system, it supports smooth translation for meetings of up to 20 people, accommodating up to five languages. By simply creating a room with a touch or via a code, the X1 eliminates the need for hiring multiple interpreters, coordinating various equipment, and spending days in preparation.

The X1, probably the most advanced product in the cross-language communication solutions sector, is set to revolutionize cross-language communication once again. Pre-orders are now available on Timekettle's official website at US$699.

"Timekettle's product users covers doctors and patients, teachers and students, sales and clients, athletes and coaches, volunteers and refugees, and even family members and loved ones. For us, the most exciting part is not selling the product, but witnessing the 'Wow' moments and sparks in their eyes during their communication experiences. Communication is a human nature; we are social animals," said Leal Tian, the CEO of Timekettle.

About Timekettle

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading and award-winning provider of cross-language communication solutions. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Timekettle also operates a customer center in Los Angeles, United States. Its exceptional products have been recognized with numerous international accolades, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award.

For further information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

