Biomednewsbreaks - Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) Releases CEO Shareholder Message

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renovaro

BioSciences (NASDAQ: RENB)

(formerly NASDAQ: ENOB), an advanced, preclinical

biotechnology firm

in cell, gene and immunotherapy focused on solid tumors with short life expectancy, has released a message for its shareholders from CEO Mark Dybul. In the message, Dybul provides an update about key developments the company experienced during 2023, including signing a definitive agreement to combine with the European-based,

cutting-edge artificial-intelligence (“AI”) company

GEDi Cube; GEDi Cube's partnership with NVIDIA to expand its multiomic capabilities to multimodal; and consistently achieving“the holy grail of cancer research” in preclinical studies. The company has also scheduled a shareholder meeting on Jan. 25, 2024, to vote on matters related to the combination with GEDi Cube. In the message, Dybul also noted that 2024 has gotten off to a promising start, reporting that the company has been advised by GEDi Cube that its team has accelerated its multiomic health technology and is focused on pursuing key partnerships that will contribute to the commercialization of potential products and lay a solid foundation for a client base for rapid uptake when products become available. As a result, GEDi Cube has become a formal inception partner of NVIDIA. The message also stated that GEDI Cube has progressed its efforts with a three-phase workflow for its AI platform for biomarker discovery. The company has also made progress in advancing its cancer vaccine, RENB-DC11, toward studies in human, based on results obtained in experiments of pancreatic cancer in humanized mice.

“The structure envisioned for the combined company, and as outlined in the proxy, is a topco, for which I would serve as CEO, and two subsidiaries - Renovaro Bioscience and GEDi Cube, with the intention to change the name to Renovaro AI or another appropriate name,” said Renovaro

BioSciencesCEO Mark Dybul in the shareholder message.“This approach is intended to allow each subsidiary to advance its cutting-edge technologies without introducing cultural and management challenges inherent in business combinations. However, as indicated, we have already begun planning for a multiplier effect at the intersection of the health tech and biotech platforms. This could lead to potentially numerous 'AI clones' and new therapies that could create the foundation for evergreen business opportunities. We firmly believe the winning combination of cutting-edge health tech and biotech offers an opportunity for an end-to-end approach to cancer - from early diagnosis and detection of recurrence to prediction of treatment effectiveness to the discovery of new therapies while advancing our existing therapeutic vaccine towards our vision for living a long, healthy life free from toxic chemotherapy.”

To view the message, visit



About

Renovaro

BioSciences Inc.

Renovaro

BioSciences has developed advanced cell, gene and immunotherapy platforms designed to renew the body's natural tumor-fighting capabilities against cancer and infectious diseases. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to RENB are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN