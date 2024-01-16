Biomednewsbreaks - Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) Releases CEO Shareholder Message

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renovaro
BioSciences (NASDAQ: RENB)
(formerly NASDAQ: ENOB), an advanced, preclinical
biotechnology firm
in cell, gene and immunotherapy focused on solid tumors with short life expectancy, has released a message for its shareholders from CEO Mark Dybul. In the message, Dybul provides an update about key developments the company experienced during 2023, including signing a definitive agreement to combine with the European-based,
cutting-edge artificial-intelligence (“AI”) company
GEDi Cube; GEDi Cube's partnership with NVIDIA to expand its multiomic capabilities to multimodal; and consistently achieving“the holy grail of cancer research” in preclinical studies. The company has also scheduled a shareholder meeting on Jan. 25, 2024, to vote on matters related to the combination with GEDi Cube. In the message, Dybul also noted that 2024 has gotten off to a promising start, reporting that the company has been advised by GEDi Cube that its team has accelerated its multiomic health technology and is focused on pursuing key partnerships that will contribute to the commercialization of potential products and lay a solid foundation for a client base for rapid uptake when products become available. As a result, GEDi Cube has become a formal inception partner of NVIDIA. The message also stated that GEDI Cube has progressed its efforts with a three-phase workflow for its AI platform for biomarker discovery. The company has also made progress in advancing its cancer vaccine, RENB-DC11, toward studies in human, based on results obtained in experiments of pancreatic cancer in humanized mice.
“The structure envisioned for the combined company, and as outlined in the proxy, is a topco, for which I would serve as CEO, and two subsidiaries - Renovaro Bioscience and GEDi Cube, with the intention to change the name to Renovaro AI or another appropriate name,” said Renovaro
BioSciencesCEO Mark Dybul in the shareholder message.“This approach is intended to allow each subsidiary to advance its cutting-edge technologies without introducing cultural and management challenges inherent in business combinations. However, as indicated, we have already begun planning for a multiplier effect at the intersection of the health tech and biotech platforms. This could lead to potentially numerous 'AI clones' and new therapies that could create the foundation for evergreen business opportunities. We firmly believe the winning combination of cutting-edge health tech and biotech offers an opportunity for an end-to-end approach to cancer - from early diagnosis and detection of recurrence to prediction of treatment effectiveness to the discovery of new therapies while advancing our existing therapeutic vaccine towards our vision for living a long, healthy life free from toxic chemotherapy.”
To view the message, visit
About
Renovaro
BioSciences Inc.
Renovaro
BioSciences has developed advanced cell, gene and immunotherapy platforms designed to renew the body's natural tumor-fighting capabilities against cancer and infectious diseases. For more information about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to RENB are available in the company's newsroom at
