Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Announces New Project Win With Well-Known Tracking-Solutions Partner

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-government, Internet of Things (“IoT”) and cybersecurity sectors, has been awarded a new project with a well-known Canadian industry partner in the tracking-solutions sector. SuperCom announced the new project, noting that it marks another milestone in the company's journey,“building on the company's successful history of delivering top-tier services and technologies.” Revenue generation from the new contract is anticipated to start in Q1 2024. According to the announcement, the new project“represents a new chapter in SuperCom's long-standing collaboration

with this partner, transitioning from successful collaboration for providing RF-based tracking technology to embracing new GPS technologies.” The company anticipates launching the initial phase of the project in the first quarter of 2024; the project also represents significant potential for expansion in both scale and scope.“We're excited about this new project in

Canada,” said SuperCom CEO and president Ordan Trabelsi in the press release.

“Our partnership's expansion into GPS technology with our PureOne devices marks a notable achievement for SuperCom. This project not only strengthens our relationship with a valued partner but also highlights our commitment to innovation and adapting to market needs. We are proud to see the trust and confidence our partner has placed in us and our innovative tracking solutions. This project exemplifies our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and reinforces our position as a leader in the electronic monitoring industry.”

About SuperCom Ltd.

SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions since 1988, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border-control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital-identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one, field-proven Radio Frequency Identification (“RFID”) and mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For additional information about this company, please visit



