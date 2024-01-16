Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces Extensive GLP-1 Study Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today unveiled a comprehensive planned applied research program to thoroughly evaluate DehydraTECH for the improved delivery of GLP-1 drugs, designed to support prospective commercial partnering with global pharmaceutical companies. In a recent human pilot study with seven volunteers, Lexaria demonstrated superior pharmacokinetic (“PK”) oral delivery performance of the DehydraTECH-enhanced glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drug semaglutide, available commercially in the branded product Rybelsus(R). The positive results were sufficient to encourage a much more thorough and expanded investigation. The objective of the new planned studies, as detailed in the announcement, is to help determine the commercial applicability of DehydraTECH to at least three GLP-1 drugs (semaglutide, liraglutide and tirzepatide), which together produced billions in revenue to their owners as reported in recent financial statements.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 38 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

NOTE TO INVESTORS:



