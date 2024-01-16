Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream To Shine The Spotlight On The Future Of Market Dynamics In Microcap Conference 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent blog written by Fernanda De La Torre highlights that Upstream will be sponsoring and meeting with issuers at

The Microcap Conference . The event is slated to take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1, 2024, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The piece reads,“Members of the Upstream team will be in attendance to answer questions on why issuers should dual list on Upstream. We'll have a dedicated booth where you can discover the opportunities of reaching a global audience through dual listing on Upstream's next-generation market and trading app. We're looking forward to connecting with U.S. and international issuers and the service providers that support them. Don't miss the chance to engage with us and explore the future of market dynamics made possible by smart-contract technology.”

To view the full blog, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app.

.

