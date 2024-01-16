Labour Minister Meets Pakistani Official

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri met Tuesday with Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik. The meeting discussed aspects of co-operation between the two countries and ways to reinforce and upgrade them in the labour sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.