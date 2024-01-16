Qatari Mediation Succeeds Medicines, Aid To Be Delivered To Needy In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majed bin Mohamed al- Ansari announced the success of a Qatari mediation, in co-operation with the friendly French Republic, in reaching an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas), where medicines along with other humanitarian aid will be delivered to civilians in Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza.

The Official Spokesman , in a statement said that the medications and aid will leave Doha Wednesday to the city of Al Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, on board two Qatari Armed Forces aircraft, in preparation for their transport into the Gaza Strip.

Dr. al-Ansari stressed the continuation of efforts with regional and international partners, particularly in humanitarian issues and medical evacuation, within the framework of Qatari efforts to bring about an end to the war in Gaza.

