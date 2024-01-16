(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Europe space-based laser communication market is projected to reach $ 1.31 billion by 2033 from $253.9 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.55% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The introduction of second-generation satellites with intersatellite links (ISL) has resulted in a notable increase in the market for space-based laser communication in Europe. Modern technologies that improve communication performance both on Earth and in space, such as artificial intelligence (AI), electronically steered antennas (ESAs), component miniaturization, and ISLs, are primarily driving this rise.

Europe is one of the prominent regions for the growth of the space-based laser communication market. A consortium of prominent European space and telecommunications companies, comprising Airbus Defense and Space, Eutelsat, SES, and Thales Alenia Space, has joined forces to submit a bid for a proposed satellite constellation that aims to rival SpaceX's Starlink system. With the European Union (EU) taking the lead, the project will receive a substantial funding commitment of $2.64 billion in 2023. Additionally, the project is expected to secure further financial support from the European Space Agency and private investments, bolstering its overall funding capacity.

Prominent firms that are creating massive constellations in low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO), such OneWeb, SpaceX, and Amazon's Project Kuiper, also have an impact on the market's trajectory. 2023 will see the integration of laser terminals by low Earth orbit satellites, such those operated by Starlink, into a constellation with optical intersatellite connections (OISLs), producing a strong mesh network in orbit.

When it is fully deployed, Telesat's LightSpeed constellation also intends to include optical satellite links, while OneWeb is considering include optical links in its second phase of rollout. Inter-satellite links are made easier by the inherent nature of Amazon's Kuiper constellation.

To bring cutting-edge and novel products, major participants in this industry, such as Tesat-Spacecom GmbH & Co., SKYLOOM, Bridgecomm, and Mynaric, are substantially investing in research and development.

Analyst's Perspective on Europe Space-Based Laser Communication Market

The Principal Analyst states, 'The space-based laser communication market represents a transformative frontier in the satellite communication industry, poised to revolutionize global connectivity. With the ever-increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, space-based laser communication offers a paradigm shift from traditional radio frequency systems.

The convergence of various factors such as decreasing launch costs, advancements in laser technology, and the insatiable appetite for bandwidth-intensive applications such as 5G, IoT, and Earth observation, are propelling this market. Moreover, space-based laser communication promises lower latency, higher data rates, and enhanced security compared to its RF counterparts, opening up possibilities for not only the commercial satellite market but also defense and scientific missions.

However, it is essential to acknowledge the inherent challenges, including atmospheric interference, beam divergence, and optical component reliability in the unforgiving space environment, that must be overcome for widespread adoption. The competitive landscape is dynamic, featuring both established aerospace giants and innovative start-ups vying for supremacy in this burgeoning sector.

Government support, international collaboration, and regulatory frameworks will significantly influence market dynamics. Moreover, the space-based laser communication market is at a critical juncture, with immense growth potential contingent on technological breakthroughs and strategic partnerships, promising a future where the cosmos becomes the backbone of global connectivity.'

