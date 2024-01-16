Military Travelling Wave Antenna Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Revenue Projections By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Travelling Wave Antenna Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global military travelling wave antenna market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for antennas with long-range capabilities for defense applications. Military antenna is a component of communication devices used in military aircrafts, naval vessels, unmanned aerial aircrafts, and armored vehicles, which converts radio frequency fields into alternating current with the help of transducer and vice-versa. Traveling-wave antenna is a class of antenna that uses a traveling wave on a guiding structure as the main radiating mechanism. Its distinguishing feature is that the radio-frequency current that generates the radio waves travels through the antenna in one direction.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Military antenna manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Communication system manufacturers are facing operational issues due to supply chain disruption caused by the government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Military antenna developers have postponed the test & development of under-development military antenna in the absence of international technical workforce required for the job.

Governments have redirected all financial resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak; hence, procurement of military antennas will be delayed until situation neutralizes.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for defense satellite communication equipment, and rise in adoption of multifunctional radars are the factors that drive the global military travelling wave antenna market. However, high cost involved in the development hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in drone technology and development of various antennas such as microstrip, metamaterial, and plasma antenna present new pathways in the industry.

The global military travelling wave antenna market trends are as follows:

Demand for defense satellite communication equipment

Recently, in 2020, Raytheon Missiles & Defense has received 2.3 billion USD contract for the production of seven gallium nitride (GaN)-based AN/TPY-2 radars. The radars are being produced as part of the terminal high-altitude area defense (THAAD) system. The contract has been awarded by the US Missile Defense Agency and is part of the US's foreign military sale (FMS) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Using X-band, the mobile missile defense radar provides personnel with an accurate vision of ballistic missile threats. The radar system operates in two modes comprising forward-based mode and terminal mode. It forms part of the THAAD system designed to protect the army against incoming ballistic missile threats. The forward-based detects ballistic missiles and identifies any lethal objects, while the terminal mode guides interceptors toward a descending missile's warhead. Out of these, seven are fielded as a part of US operated THAAD systems with five operating in forward-based mode for the US and the remaining two are for the FMS. Such demand for defense satellite communication equipment is expected to drive the global military travelling wave antenna market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global military travelling wave antenna industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global military travelling wave antenna market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global military travelling wave antenna market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global military travelling wave antenna market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the military travelling wave antenna market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the military travelling wave antenna market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH, Antenna Products Corporation, Comrod Communications, Cojot Oy, Eylex Pty Ltd., Barker & Williamson., Harris Corporation, Raytheon Company, MTI Wireless Edge, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Military Travelling Wave Antenna Market Report Highlights

By Application

SATCOM

Telemetry

Surveillance

Communication

Electronic Warfare

Navigation

By Frequency Band

High Frequency

Very-High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Super-High Frequency

Extremely-High Frequency

By Platform

Ground

Marine

Airborne

