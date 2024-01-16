Cuba's Pavilion At Expo Doha Showcases Creativity, Innovation, Achievements

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cuban Pavilion in the International Zone at the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition showcases Cuba's sense of creativity and innovation, as well as its vision and major global achievements, and its participation in the exhibition highlights its rich cultural heritage through the performing arts, music, literature, and more.

The pavilion focuses on the development goals set by Cuba until 2030. It includes many sectors such as science, technology, innovation, health services, and other fields that the country is working to implement its development model.

Visitors to the Cuba Pavilion can discover more about the economic, social and environmental transformations taking place in the country and the investment opportunities available in the agricultural field, especially since Cuba has vast areas of fertile land, abundant irrigation water, and developed agricultural infrastructure. It also has great experience in the production of sugar cane, coffee, vegetables, fruits, poultry, meat and fodder. This explains why the development of agricultural production is one of its most important priorities.

Cuba is participating in the exhibition to provide support for smart agriculture exporters to enter the Middle East markets. This exhibition, which raises the slogan "Green Desert, Better Environment," is the first event of its kind to be held in a desert area, with the participation of more than 80 countries.

Through its participation in the Expo 2023 Doha, Cuba aims to strengthen its economic relations with the State of Qatar, increase access to new markets in the Middle East region, promote its competitive industrial capabilities, and distinctive cultural characteristics, and enhance its global competitiveness, by highlighting its vibrant culture, and its smart experience that connects the past and the present with the future.

The Cuban pavilion displays are not limited to the important wealth it possesses, but also provide an overview of the unique tourist attractions and rich culture in the country reflected in all its types of arts.