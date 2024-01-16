Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: History, Wishes And Timeless Quotes By The Last Guru Of Sikhism

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti or the Prakash Parv of the tenth Sikh Guru will be celebrated on January 17 this year. The day will commemorate the 357th birth anniversary of the last personal Guru of Sikhism Gobind Singh Ji was born on December 2, 1666 in Patna, Bihar. He was son of Guru Tegh Bahadur (the 9th Guru) and Mata Gujri. In 1956, his father was killed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb for refusing to adopt Islam. In 1676, at the age of 9, he was proclaimed to be the tenth Guru of Sikhs on Baisakhi. His birthplace in Patna is now famous as Takhat Shri Harimander Ji Patna Sahib Read | Does Ayodhya Ram Mandir stand over disputed Babri Masjid site? 'Evidence shows...'Guru Gobind Singh was a man of great intellect. He codified Sikh law, wrote martial poetry and music, and was the author of the Sikh work called the 'Dasam Granth' (“Tenth Volume”). He also compiled Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism greatest achievement of Guru Gobind Singh was his creation of Khalsa in 1699. He introduced the five Ks (Kesh, Kara, Kanga, Kachera, Kirpan) to the community Read | Religious rituals for Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony begins todayBefore he died in 1708, he proclaimed himself to be the last of the personal Gurus and declared Guru Granth Sahib-the Adi Granth-to be the permanent Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: WishesWaheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. A Happy Guru Gobind Singh Birthday!This Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, I hope you get the inspiration to lead a life of courage and selfless service.

May Guru Govind Singh Ji gives you, the courage and strength to fight the evil, and stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!As we celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, may the divine light of his teachings guide you on the path of truth and righteousness. Happy Gurpurab!May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!Wishing you and your family a happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti filled with happiness Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! The day is a reminder to always stand up for justice.

May the name of Waheguru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji's divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2024!May the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to live a life of courage, compassion, and righteousness. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!May the joyous celebration of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti fill your heart with love, peace, and gratitude. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous life!On this auspicious occasion, I wish that all the principles of Khalsa introduced by Guru Gobind Singh Ji - fearlessness, compassion, and honesty become your guiding force in life.

May your celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti fill your heart with happiness and devotion Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: QuotesGuru Gobind Singh Ji created the revered khalsa Vani \"Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh\".\"I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste.\"\"Recognise the Light within all, and do not consider social class or status; there are no strangers in the home of God.\"“If you are strong, torture not the weak,

And thus lay not the axe to thy empire”“Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword,

Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck”

\"Recognise the whole human race as one.\"\"When all efforts fail, it is righteous to take up the sword.\"\"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.\"\"Be a true king, and in your heart, let the Divine Light shine; by doing so, you will become a true king of kings.\"



