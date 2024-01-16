Have You Completed Fastag KYC Process? Here's How To Update It Before January 31 Deadline

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that all FASTags with incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) will be deactivated or blacklisted by the issuing banks after January 31 even if having enough balance. The initiative aims to discourage the use of a single FASTag for several vehicles or linking multiple electronic toll collection tools to a single vehicle NHAI said the initiative followed recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a single vehicle and also a number of FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI's mandate. Around seven crore FASTags are issued but only four crores seem to be active and there are 1.2 crore FASTags which are duplicates, media reports said Read | FASTags with incomplete KYC to get deactivated by banks post 31 JanuaryThe highway authority asked the users to comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks.\"Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024,\" the NHAI said in a statement Read | Google likely to cut hundreds of jobs in advertising sales unit. Details hereTo avoid inconvenience, the NHAI further asked the users to make sure that the KYC of their latest FASTag is complete and if not, complete it by January 31 to avoid deactivation or blacklisting to check your FASTag status?To check the status of FASTag, users can visit a dedicated website: ihmcl the“Login” tab at the right top of the website details like registered mobile number and password.

Authorisation will be done through OTP logging in, click the \"My Profile\" section on the dashboardIn the“My Profile” section you will get the KYC status of your FASTag and also the profile details submitted during the registration process.

What are the documents required if FASTag KYC is pending?As per RBI guidelines, the FASTag KYC update requires any of the following documents:

Registration certificate of the vehicleIdentity proofAddress proofA passport-size photoPassport, Voter's ID, Aadhar Card, Driving licence, PAN card and NREGA Job card (signed by a State Government official) can be used as identity and address proof

How to update FASTag KYC online?Visit the FASTag dedicated website: ihmcl to the“My Profile” section,

Open the sub-section called“KYC” and update your required details in the various fields by submitting the required identity and address proof documents.

Upload a passport-sized photoCheck and confirm the declarationClick the submit buttonThe KYC verification process will be completed by submitting the required documents KYC will be processed in a maximum of seven working days from the date of submission of your request for a KYC upgrade



MENAFN16012024007365015876ID1107729894