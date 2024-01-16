(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka truck drivers to go on indefinite strike from today against the new hit-and-run law. Earlier on 7 January, President of the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners' Association, C Naveen Reddy had said,“Though the union government called us for discussions on this unruly law, the officials have not given anything in writing. This is a unilateral decision by the union government, and they did not consult us before arriving at such a hasty decision.”Also Read: Truck drivers' protest: All you need to know about nationwide protest by truckersWhile speaking to reporters he had added that all the heavy vehicles will go off-road from 17 January.

“We already informed all the truck drivers in the state, and we will be going on a strike. All heavy vehicles will go off-road from January 17,” Reddy said as quoted by several media reports.

What does the new hit-and-run law state?Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of ₹7 lakh. The punishment in such cases was two years in the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier this month, the new provisions had triggered strikes by drivers in several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and several other states.

Massive queues of customers were seen at fuel stations across states as the truckers' strike hit supplies and triggered panic-buying. In addition to petrol, the supply of vegetables in wholesale markets was also affected. In Delhi, traders had told PTI that there was a 10-15 per cent rise in prices of vegetables in the national capital due to the slowdown, on 2 January, after a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC) decided to end the nationwide truck drivers protests against the new hit-and-run law. The government had assured the members of the transport body that the new laws have not been implemented yet and will only be implemented after consultation with AIMTC.(With PTI, ANI inputs)

MENAFN16012024007365015876ID1107729886