Michelle Obama Turns 60: 7 Quotes That Will Inspire Generations


1/16/2024 9:28:30 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Michelle Obama gracefully reaches the milestone of turning 60, she stands as a beacon of inspiration, resilience, and leadership. Born on January 17, 1964, the former First Lady of the United States has left an indelible mark on the world through her unwavering commitment to public service, advocacy for education, and championing of various social causes

'When they go low, we go high'

The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work hard for them

Success is not about the title you hold, but the way you carry yourself

You may not always have a comfortable life, and you will not always be able to solve all of the world's problems at once, but don't ever underestimate the importance you can have

We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own 'to do' list

The difference between a broken community and a thriving one is the presence of women who are valued

Whether you come from a council estate or a country estate, your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude

