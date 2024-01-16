Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi To Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding Today In Guruvayur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 7.50 AM: PM Modi to dedicate projects worths Rs 4000 crore in Kochi

PM Modi will dedicate the Cochin Shipyard Ltd. international vessel repair centre and a new dry dock on Kochi's Willingdon Island to the country. He will then speak at a party meeting at Marine Drive here at 11 a.m. to approximately 6,000 in-charges

of "shakti kendras,"

each comprising two to three booth-level areas.

He will arrive back in Delhi by evening.



7.44 AM: PM Modi to visit Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple

The Prime Minister will also offer prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi.

He will land at the specially arranged helipad on the ground of Valappad High School and will proceed to East Tipu Sultan Road accompanied by a convoy. Police will erect barricades on the school grounds, both sides of East Tipu Sulthan Road, the West Nada of the temple and the compound wall of the temple. The Prime Minister will be in the temple from 10.10 am to 11.10 am.

7.42 AM: Holiday for educational institutions in vicinity of Guruvayur ahead of PM Modi's visit

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions including professional colleges in the areas of Guruvayur, Kandanassery and Choondika in light of the PM's visit. However, this does not apply to public examinations.

Strict restrictions will be enforced till 9 am.

7.39 AM:

PM Modi to attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding today in Guruvayur

Prime Minister will leave for Guruvayur today and offer prayers at the famous Lord Krishna temple before attending the marriage of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter. The wedding ceremony of the actor's daughter Bhagya Suresh is expected to take place at 8.45 am.

The temple authorities have changed the date of the marriage ceremonies scheduled for January 17 in light of the Prime Minister's visit to Guruvayur. Some marriage ceremonies will take place between 5 and 6 am, while the others will take place after 9.30 am.

