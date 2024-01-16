(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type, Form, Mode of Application, and Crop Type - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Latin America crop protection chemicals market is expected to reach $26.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 3,681,637.4 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of this market is attributed to the rising need to enhance crop yield and quality, the increasing demand for cost-effective crop protection solutions, the growing awareness about environmental safety, and the decrease in arable land. Additionally, emerging economies in Latin America and the growing emphasis on integrated pest management strategies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players.

Among the types covered in the report, in 2023, the synthetic crop protection chemicals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Latin America crop protection chemicals market. The significant market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of crop protection chemicals in developing countries, their ease of availability, high efficiency, and lower cost compared to biological products.

However, the biological chemicals segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of organic farming, growing environmental and public health concerns regarding the use of chemical crop protection products, high demand for chemical residue-free agricultural products, and the initiatives by governments worldwide to promote the use of biological crop protection products.

Based on form, in 2023, the liquid segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Latin America crop protection chemicals market. The significant market share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by liquid crop protection chemicals, such as uniform and easy application, higher efficacy, and longer effective duration (up to 6 months) compared to the dry form (up to 3 months).

Moreover, the liquid segment is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising adoption of irrigation techniques, such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, where liquid crop protection chemicals are widely used.

Among the modes of applications covered in this report, in 2023, the foliar spray segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Latin America crop protection chemicals market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by foliar spray application, such as high efficiency, uniform distribution of chemicals, and minimal to no wastage of crop protection chemicals.

However, the seed treatment segment is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increased germination and uniform seedling emergence, safety, and pest resistance advantages associated with the use of seed treatment techniques. In this method, microbial pesticides are often applied alongside chemical pesticides, as chemical pesticides provide early-season control, and microbial pesticides provide extended control.

Among the crop types covered in this report, in 2023, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Latin America crop protection chemicals market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing fruit & vegetable production in Latin America, the growing demand for chemical residue-free organic fruits & vegetables, and the increasing financial losses due to diseases affecting fruit & vegetable crops.

In 2023, Brazil is expected to account for the largest share of the Latin America crop protection chemicals market. Brazil's significant market share is attributed to its growing economy, increasing population, vast agricultural area, modernization of farming, limited availability of arable land, high agrochemical consumption, and expanding land coverage under organic cultivation.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, form, mode of application, crop type, and geography?

What was the historical market size for the crop protection chemicals market in Latin America?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Latin America crop protection chemicals market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the Latin America crop protection chemicals market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the Latin America crop protection chemicals market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries? Who are the local emerging players in the Latin America crop protection chemicals market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth



Growing Need to Enhance Crop Yield and Quality Driving the Adoption of Crop Protection Chemicals in Latin America

Rising Demand for Low-cost Crop Protection Solutions Supporting Market Growth

Growing Awareness about Environmental Safety Increasing the Utilization of Bio-based Crop Protection Chemicals

Rapidly Decreasing Arable Land Boosting the Demand for Crop Protection Chemicals

Lack of Awareness and Low Adoption of Biological Crop Protection Chemicals Restraining Market Growth

Stringent and Non-standardized Regulations Limiting the Adoption of Crop Protection Chemicals

Increasing Emphasis on Integrated Pest Management Strategies to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Increasing Adoption of Organic Farming Practices in Emerging Latin American Countries to Accelerate Market Expansion Lengthy Product Registration and Approval Processes to Remain a Major Challenge for Market Stakeholders

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Corteva Inc. (U.S.)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Nufarm Limited (Australia)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

UPL Limited (India)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

American Vanguard Corporation (U.S.) Gowan Company LLC (U.S.).

Regulatory Landscape



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Uruguay Peru

Value Chain Analysis



Inputs/Suppliers

Active Ingredient/Technical Manufacturers

Formulators

Distributors/Traders End Users

Scope of the Report:

Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Assessment - by Type



Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals

Herbicides

Glyphosates

Potassium Glyphosate

Isopropylamine Glyphosate

Other Salts of Glyphosate

Acetochlor

2,4-D

Atrazine

Other Herbicides

Insecticides

Organophosphates

Pyrethroids

Carbamates

Organochlorides

Other Insecticides

Fungicides

Triazole

Strobilurins

Chloronitriles

Dithiocarbamates

Phenylamides

Benzimidazoles

Other Fungicides

Other Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals

Biological Crop Protection Chemicals

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bionematicides

Bioherbicides Other Biological Crop Protection Chemicals

Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Assessment - by Form



Liquid Dry

Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Assessment - by Mode of Application



Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment Other Modes of Application

Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Assessment - by Crop Type



Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Maize/Corn

Wheat

Other Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses Other Crops

Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Assessment - by Geography



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Uruguay

Peru Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets