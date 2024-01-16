Government Allocating Almost UAH 800M In Reserve Funds For Ammo, Drones, Thermal Imagers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers is donating UAH 792 million from the budget's reserve fund to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. The funds will be distributed among military units to cover their most urgent needs.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Another important decision on the agenda concerns our country's defense, which is No. 1 priority for all of us. We are allocating UAH 792 million from the state budget reserve fund to strengthen our defense capabilities. These additional funds are distributed among military units for their most urgent needs, including the purchase of ammunition, thermal imagers, and drones," PM said.

Shmyhal noted that it is about additional funding for each brigade (in proportion to the personal income tax paid in December).

"We are strengthening our Army to effectively counter the enemy, liberate and protect our lands, and to win as soon as possible," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

As reported, on January 12, the Ministry of Economy announced that the government allocated UAH 2.6 billion from the reserve fund to strengthen the state's defense capabilities.