(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KRALENDIJK, Bonaire – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) announced the launch of its latest campaign in collaboration with its airline partner WINAIR, further enhancing the travel experience for passengers flying to and from Bonaire.

“From the beginning of January and extending through March 2024, passengers aboard all WINAIR flights will enjoy Bonaire-themed headrests. These headrests feature a beautiful image of Bonaire's flamingos and a QR code directing passengers to the BonaireIsland website, where they can learn more about Bonaire.”

WINAIR flights provide convenient options for travellers to and from Bonaire. Flights from Bonaire to Sint Maarten and Bonaire to Curaçao operate three times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

WINAIR's extensive network also links Bonaire with nine other destinations, reinforcing its commitment to seamless connectivity.

Passengers can explore the following destinations via WINAIR Antigua, Aruba, Dominica, Haiti, Saba, St Barts, St Eustatius, St Kitts, and Tortola.

The post TCB – WINAIR elevating the travel experience appeared first on Caribbean News Global .