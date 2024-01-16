Sonoma Creamery® Pizza Crispstm Now Available In All World Market® Stores Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Crean, President & CEOSONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sonoma Creamery, a leading producer of high-quality artisanal snacks, is thrilled to announce that all three delicious flavors of its new Pizza Crisps line are now available in World Market stores across the United States. This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone in Sonoma Creamery's mission to deliver innovative and mouthwatering snacks to customers nationwide.Sonoma Creamery's Pizza Crisps are a fusion of artisanal cheese and the classic flavors of pizza, offering a gourmet snacking experience that's both delicious and satisfying. Craft-baked with real mozzarella cheese and premium ingredients, these bite-sized snacks are perfect for cheese lovers and pizza enthusiasts alike.Setting Sonoma Creamery's Pizza Crisps apart from standard snacks is their dedication to providing a better-for-you and high-quality option for America's favorite foods. These pizza crisps offer:- High Protein: Each bite of Sonoma Creamery's Pizza Crisps is packed with 13 grams of protein, making them a satiating and nutritious choice for snack lovers.- Gluten-Free: For those with dietary restrictions or preferences, these pizza crisps are gluten-free, ensuring that a wider range of consumers can indulge in the gourmet experience.The Pizza Crisps are conveniently packaged in resealable bags, making them a great on-the-go snack for any occasion."We are excited to partner with World Market to make our Pizza Crisps available to customers nationwide," said John Crean, President / CEO at Sonoma Creamery. "Our commitment to using high-quality ingredients ensures that every bite of our Pizza Crisps is a taste of perfection. We believe that World Market shoppers will love the gourmet experience our Pizza Crisps offer while appreciating the added benefits of high protein and being gluten-free."To celebrate the nationwide availability of Sonoma Creamery's Pizza Crisps, customers are invited to visit their nearest World Market store and indulge in these cheesy, pizza-inspired snacks just in time for National Pizza Day, February 9th.For more information about Sonoma Creamery and its products, please visit .About Sonoma Creamery:Sonoma Creamery is a locally owned and operated company based in Sonoma County, California. With a passion for cheese and a dedication to using high-quality ingredients, Sonoma Creamery creates a wide range of delicious, artisanal snacks that satisfy the cravings of cheese lovers everywhere.

