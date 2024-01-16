(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market size was estimated to be USD 2.34 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.07 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The increasing prevalence of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, the emergence of antibiotic resistance, rising healthcare expenditure, rising technological Advancements, and growing awareness will drive the market growth.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a multi-drug-resistant bacterium that can cause pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), bloodstream infections, and wound infections in hospital settings. The expanding frequency of chronic illnesses such as cystic fibrosis and cancer, as well as the increased usage of invasive medical equipment, are all contributing to the rise in Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. For instance, in September 2023, Merck & Co., Inc. and Entasis Therapeutics worked together on Phase 3 studies for ETX0282C. This potential novel antibiotic targets germs that are resistant to many drugs, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

By treatment, the combination therapy accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period in the global Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment market owing to the increasing demand for enhanced vaccine efficacy, improved patient compliance, and the ability of combination therapies to provide a comprehensive immune response against various influenza strains, thereby addressing the evolving nature of flu viruses and contributing to a more robust and adaptable approach to flu vaccination.

Additionally, the ongoing research and development initiatives focused on optimizing combination therapies and the favorable regulatory environment supporting innovative vaccination strategies further bolster the anticipated growth of the combination therapy segment in the global Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment market. For instance, in October 2023, Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca collaborated on AZD5847, a next-generation cephalosporin antibiotic that is presently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials and shows action against Gram-negative bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

By route of administration, the intravenous segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment market in 2023 owing to the intravenous route's rapid onset of action, efficient drug delivery, and the ability to achieve high bioavailability, making it a preferred administration method for microneedle flu vaccines. For instance, in July 2023, Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, acquiring access to Xerava (teicoplanin), a medication for gram-positive bacterial infections that may be used in conjunction with other antibiotics to treat multi-drug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Additionally, the inhalation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for non-invasive and patient-friendly vaccination methods, coupled with the advantages offered by inhalation delivery in terms of rapid absorption, enhanced patient compliance, and the potential for targeted immune responses in the respiratory tract.

By drug type, the carbapenems segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its broad-spectrum antibacterial activity and efficacy against a wide range of pathogens, making carbapenems a cornerstone in the treatment of severe bacterial infections. For instance, Novartis AG continued to study new Gram-negative antibiotics in August 2023. One such antibiotic, NNZ-6694, is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials and may be able to fight multidrug-resistant bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment market in 2023 owing to the high patient footfall in hospitals, the central role of hospitals in managing and administering vaccines, and the convenience offered by hospitals pharmacies in ensuring accessibility and timely distribution of microneedle flu vaccines.

For instance, in June 2023, Bayer AG and Evotec announced a partnership to use AI-powered drug discovery technologies to produce innovative medicines that target Gram-negative bacteria, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Additionally, the online pharmacy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of online platforms for healthcare-related services, the convenience and accessibility offered by online pharmacies, and the growing trend of digitalization in the healthcare industry.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, extensive research and development activities, and a proactive regulatory environment that supports innovation. The anticipated highest revenue share for the North American region in the forecast period is driven by factors such as a well-established pharmaceutical industry, a strong focus on technological advancements, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of preventive healthcare measures, a rapidly expanding population, rising healthcare expenditures, and a growing emphasis on vaccination programs in several Asia Pacific countries. For instance, in November 2023, Meiji Seika Pharma and GlaxoSmithKline plc partnered to develop and market MEI-1777, a new antibiotic that is now undergoing Phase 2 clinical trials and has the ability to combat germs that are resistant to many drugs, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Market Forecast by Treatment, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA) Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Sanofi S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Holding AG

Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Acquired by Merck)

Allergan plc

Cipla Ltd.

BioMerieux SA Abbott Laboratories.

Monotherapy Combination therapy

Intravenous

Oral Inhalation

Aminoglycosides

Cephalosporins Carbapenems

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Rest of MEA

