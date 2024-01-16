Bisila Bokoko Joins AAE Speakers - All American Entertainment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bisila Bokoko

United Nations honoree and global leadership top voice now represented by AAE.

- Bisila BokokoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bisila Bokoko has joined global speakers bureau and celebrity booking agency AAE Speakers - All American Entertainment whose talent roster includes Bill Gates, Academy Award-Winning Actress Viola Davis, Robert De Niro, Jay Z and Rihanna.Bisila is a multi-award-winning Executive Board Chair, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Author, TV personality and one of the most sought-after global leadership speakers in Latin America, Spain, and Africa. A polyglot and self-described cultural hybrid, she combines African roots with a Spanish upbringing and American business sense.Honored by the United Nations as "Citizen of the world", Bokoko's invaluable international relations, foreign policy, and cultural diplomacy expertise is in high demand for English and Spanish speaking audiences.From the U.S. presidential elections, and in over 50 countries, to the Paris Summer Olympics; she is an AAE Speakers trusted voice to educate, and help unpack or leverage key events shaping the world in 2024 and beyond.As the former Executive Director of the Spain-US Chamber of commerce in New York, she successfully helped local businesses grow from local to global like Zara (Inditex), now a multi-billion dollar company. Through her consultancy BBES, she advises head of states, emerging, established leaders, and Fortune 500 companies including Microsoft, Deloitte, Santander, Google, and Disney.Bisila has notoriously graced the cover of Vogue magazine. Her social impact, business innovation and motivational spirit have been acclaimed by Forbes, Vanity Fair, Entrepreneur magazine, Harper's Bazaar, CNBC, Bloomberg, BBC, as well as El Pais.

Contact Claire

SelfSells

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Bisila Bokoko - 2024 Speaker Reel