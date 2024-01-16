Nokia Launches Dedicated Nokia Federal Solutions To The US Federal Government

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ESPOO, Finland – Nokia announced Monday, the launch of Nokia Federal Solutions (NFS), a dedicated entity focused on delivering secure and innovative solutions to the US federal government.

NFS will leverage Nokia's global expertise and industry-leading technology portfolio underpinned by Nokia Bell Labs to address the critical needs of US federal agencies across diverse missions.

Mike Loomis, president of Nokia Federal Solutions, said:

“The US government faces complex communications challenges in today's interconnected world. With Nokia Federal Solutions, we are strengthening our commitment to support the US government by investing in a dedicated entity to provide the technology, expertise, and local presence needed to help US federal agencies achieve their mission goals. We are investing to become the US government's trusted partner for 5G mission-ready solutions.”

The launch of NFS underscores Nokia's long-standing commitment to the US government. The company has been a trusted partner for decades, providing critical technology and services to various agencies. NFS' focus will be to create solutions that meet the unique requirements of US Federal Agencies utilizing Nokia's technology and product portfolio including IP Routing, Optical Networking, Microwave, 5G, Private Wireless and Tactical Private Wireless.

NFS brings together a team of experienced professionals both in commercial communications technology expertise and a deep understanding of the US government's unique requirements. The NFS initiative is further bolstered by the recent acquisition of the Fenix Group, Inc., a leading provider of secure tactical private wireless solutions for defense.

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said:

“The launch of Nokia Federal Solutions is an important step in the development of our defense business and highlights our ongoing commitment to the US market. I look forward to seeing our high-performance and reliable communications solutions support the US government and US federal agencies to help them achieve their goals.”

