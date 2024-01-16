Gaza To Receive Qatari-Brokered Medicine Delivery Today

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/DOHA, Jan 17 (NNN-MA'AN/QNA) – Israel said yesterday that, a delivery of vital prescription drugs will enter Gaza today, under a Qatari-brokered agreement.

According to a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, the medicines, purchased in France, will also be delivered to hostages held in Gaza and other militant groups, and the list of drugs was compiled based on the medical conditions of the hostages, several of whom are in their 70s and 80s.

“Two Qatari Air Force planes are expected to depart to Egypt today, with the medicines purchased in France,” while upon arrival of the planes in Egypt,“the medicines will be transferred by Qatari representatives into the Gaza Strip, to their final destination,” read the statement.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced yesterday, the succession of reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas to send medications and aid to Gaza.

About 130 hostages, including women, men and children, are still in Gaza, after being kidnapped during Hamas's surprise attack on Oct 7, 2023.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said, yesterday.

Gaza is in desperate need of medical aid, after Israel has cut the enclave from medicines, food, fuel and water supply, as part of its retaliatory assault.– NNN-MA'AN/QNA