AAMS And Gimmefy Partner To Bring AAMS Members A Special Opportunity On Leading Gen AI Platform

gimmefy joins forces with AAMS to enrich Singapore's marketers, with exclusive benefits, workshops & webinars aiming for AI-enabled efficiency in the community.

SINGAPORE, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI-powered marketing platform, gimmefy, announces its strategic collaboration with Singapore's AdMarcom professional community, AAMS (Association of Advertising and Marketing Singapore). This partnership aims to enhance skills and craftsmanship with the use of AI within Singapore's marketing community.

gimmefy is renowned for a user-friendly interface with marketing tools designed specifically for marketers. The platform empowers marketers with AI-driven results that simplify marketing tasks and generate high-quality content. As the go-to solution by industrial experts, gimmefy delivers savings in time and costs, making it a cost-effective solution for industry professionals.

As part of the new collaboration, members of AAMS will have access to exclusive benefits on gimmefy's platform comprising a 25% discount on gimmefy's enterprise plan, PLUS an upsized 500 free credits worth US$50 on the 'Pay as you go' plan for gimmefy.

As part of the collaboration, AAMS will include gimmefy in its member networking sessions, marketing materials relating to Generative AI. AAMS will be featuring gimmefy at the upcoming Singapore AdMarCom Festival 2024.

"gimmefy is thrilled and excited that such a prestigious organisation as AAMS is adopting technologies like ours to further enhance its members' capabilities," says Shalu Wasu, CEO of gimmefy. "We're truly honoured to have this opportunity and look forward to being able to contribute to the progress of the AdMarcom Industry through this relationship."

The collaboration will also involve the development of a training program intended to introduce AI using the gimmefy platform as an enhanced capability tool. gimmefy will support the content development of this training program through the use of its platform to achieve more grounded industry based development and industry operator training.

Beyond the content development, gimmefy and AAMS will provide co-branded workshops and webinars on Generative AI, contributing to course creation, technology, AI expertise, and platform access for the development and implementation of the training program. This collaborative effort signifies a significant stride towards the integration of AI in the AdMarcom professional community and showcasing the platform's capabilities to a broader audience.

About gimmefy

gimmefy is focused on building the World's Smartest Marketer, equipped with more than 100 AI-assisted marketing tasks and nine AI marketing chatbots that streamlines marketing processes, enhancing productivity and creativity. It ensures privacy and security prioritising the protection of data.

Users report up to 90% savings in time and costs, making it a cost-effective solution for its clients such as DBS, Motul, IMDA, Raffles Health Insurance, and more.

Industrial experts consider it the go-to solution for solo creators or team managers due to its capabilities:

Best of AI: Combining the world's top-notch AI with proprietary in-house tech, integrating multiple Language and Learning Models (LLMs) for a superior blend

Human Intelligence: Human expertise meets advanced tech rigorously trained in over 100 marketing scenarios, ensuring industry-specific results

Built for Marketers: Developed by seasoned marketers, a user-friendly interface with tools designed for marketers to focus on core tasks, minus the AI jargon

To join the ranks of the world's smartest marketers who trust gimmefy to do wonders for their businesses, visit or request a personalised demo to explore how gimmefy can enhance your marketing effectiveness.

PS: This press release was created by gimmefy faster than styling your hair.

For more information, please contact Shalu Wasu at +65 90297601 or ....

About AAMS

The AAMS (Association of Advertising and Marketing Singapore) was formed on 1 Nov 2019, merging both the 4As (Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Singapore, formed in 1948) and IAS (Institute of Advertising Singapore, formed in 1990). AAMS now represents all aspects of Advertising, Marketing, Media Owners, and Marketing Communications.

For more information, please visit

