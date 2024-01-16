(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Ji Han

Dr. Ji Han's NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management: Meet The Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management is a trusted provider that specializes in helping patients who suffer from chronic and acute pain. Led by Dr. Ji Han, patients can rest assured that they will receive individualized treatment plans that cater to their specific needs. The team of physicians at NY Spine Care is dedicated to providing quality care and effective solutions that ease pain and increase the patient's overall quality of life. With a focus on alleviating neck pain, back pain, arm pain, shoulder pain, leg pain, foot pain, and more, NY Spine Care offers tailored treatments that are proven to provide relief. Anyone struggling with chronic pain can benefit from the experience and expertise of Ji Han and the NY Spine Care team. By addressing pain and providing patients with renewed vitality and vigor, NY Spine Care helps patients regain control of their lives.

NY Spine Care is a top-tier facility that specializes in providing premium care for a wide range of painful medical conditions. Their team of experts has the experience and dedication necessary to help every patient find the right treatment for their specific needs. Whether someone is struggling with back pain, neck pain, arm pain, leg pain, nerve pain, foot pain, or ankle pain, the skilled physicians at NY Spine Care are committed to reducing their discomfort and helping them overcome their injuries. With options like regenerative medicine, epidural injections, and medial branch blocks, the facility is well-equipped to find the most effective and efficient solutions. In addition, NY Spine Care offers other procedures such as spinal cord stimulation, kyphoplasty, and joint injections that can help patients regain control of their lives. Regardless of the kind of pain someone is experiencing, NY Spine Care is dedicated to finding the compassionate and effective solutions their patients need to alleviate their suffering and improve their quality of life.

Meet The Team:

Dr. Ji Han, Owner of NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management

Dr. Ji Han is a highly-experienced board certified anesthesiologist who specializes in pain management. With over two decades of experience in the field, Dr. Han is dedicated to providing personalized and genuine care to his patients. He understands the complexity of pain and tailors his treatment plan to each individual patient, rather than using a“one size fits all” approach. Dr. Han received his degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2002, and completed his residency training at New York Presbyterian Hospital- Weill Cornell Medical Center. Additionally, he completed fellowship training at prestigious institutions such as the Hospital for Special Surgery and Memorial Sloan Kettering Institute. Throughout his career, Dr. Han has held positions such as Director of Pain Management at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens and Director of Pain Management at Queens Medical Associates Center. His dedication to utilizing evidence-based approaches in pain management and his patient-centered approach make him a highly sought after specialist in the field.

Min Jae Kim, Nurse Practitioner at NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management

Min Jae Kim is a highly accomplished Nurse Practitioner with an impressive range of professional experiences. Having previously worked as a nursing officer in the Armed Forces Medical Command in South Korea, his expertise is unmistakable. He is currently practicing at NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management and is highly regarded by his colleagues and patients alike. Besides his clinical work, Minjae Kim holds leadership positions in the nursing community, serving as Education Committee Chair of the American Association of Men in Nursing, NYC Chapter, as well as a Board Advisor at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing. With his diverse background and strong leadership skills, Minjae Kim is undoubtedly a valuable asset to the nursing profession.

Alfe Garperio, Physician Assistant at NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management

Alfe Garperio, a Physician Assistant at NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management, is an accomplished professional with a passion for men's health, general surgery, and primary care. Originally from Colorado, Garperio earned his degree in Physician Assistant Studies from St. John's University in Jamaica, Queens, New York, and has honed his skills and expertise through various positions in the medical industry. In his free time, Garperio loves nothing more than immersing himself in the great outdoors. From hiking and snowboarding to discovering new places, he is always eager to explore and embark on new adventures. Thanks to his dedication and enthusiasm for his work, Alfe Garperio has become a respected and valued member of the healthcare community.

NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management is a dedicated clinic that understands the debilitating effects of pain. With a team of compassionate and knowledgeable physicians that have made it their top priority to help patients achieve the best possible outcome, NY Spine Care provides comprehensive healthcare treatments to individuals experiencing pain. Their expanded treatment options ensure that patients receive personalized care that matches their unique health needs. This integrated approach to healthcare ensures that each patient receives the highest quality care possible, giving them the best chance of a complete and speedy recovery. NY Spine Care offers treatment options for a variety of conditions, including arm, shoulder, finger, back, and foot pain. With a focus on providing personalized care, NY Spine Care is committed to helping patients alleviate pain and achieve the best possible health outcomes.

