Envista To Host Investor Event At The Envista Summit On February 16, 2024

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST ) today announced that the company will hold an Investor Event at the Envista Summit on Friday, February 16, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. PST. This event will include a management presentation followed by an interactive question-and-answer section. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance requires advanced registration.

The Envista Summit is a customer-focused event designed to offer dental professionals a premium training and education experience, highlighting our unique and differentiated product portfolio and our digitally integrated solutions. It is designed so dental professionals can take courses within their chosen specialty – implantology, orthodontics, and endodontics – with an extra offering of digital dentistry training designed for all clinical workflows. For more information

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit

