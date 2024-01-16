(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) common stock between February 26, 2021 and December 7, 2023, all dates inclusive (the“Class Period”), have until Monday, January 22, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Veradigm class action lawsuit. Captioned Erwin v. Veradigm Inc., No. 23-cv-16205 (N.D. Ill.), the Veradigm class action lawsuit charges Veradigm and certain of its current and former top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS : The Veradigm class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (ii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (iii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for Veradigm's products and services; (iv) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; and (v) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.

On February 28, 2023, Veradigm announced that it had“detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that had occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a misstatement of reported revenues during those periods.” Veradigm disclosed that the revenue misstatements caused revenue to be overstated by approximately $20 million from the third quarter of 2021 until the fourth quarter of 2022. On this news, the price of Veradigm stock fell nearly 13%.

Then, on June 13, 2023, Veradigm revealed that it had identified additional revenue misstatements dating back to fiscal year 2020. Veradigm further disclosed that its internal review on the nature and extent of the accounting and internal control errors would take longer than previously disclosed, and Veradigm's independent auditors needed more time to complete their audit procedures. As a result, Veradigm would not meet the deadline to file its annual report on Form 10-K. On this news, the price of Veradigm stock fell more than 4%.

Finally, on December 8, 2023, Veradigm announced that both its CEO, defendant Richard Poulton, and its CFO, Leah Jones, had been forced to resign from Veradigm at the request of Veradigm's Board of Directors. Veradigm further disclosed that“[t]he potential impact, if any, to the financial statements for previously reported periods as a result of the independent investigation is under review by the new leadership team.” On this news, the price of Veradigm stock fell more than 20%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Veradigm common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Veradigm class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Veradigm class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Veradigm class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Veradigm class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

