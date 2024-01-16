Tele911 Unveils Caresignal911, A Groundbreaking Advancement In Healthcare Communication Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Tele911 CareSignal911
Tele911 is revolutionizing the way health plans interact with emergency services with CareSignal911. One of the biggest challenges health plans have in reducing unnecessary ER utilization is the delay in knowing an ER visit has occurred because a claim processed 90 days later.”
- Linda Barber - Medical Director - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas CityPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "As CEO of Tele911, I am immensely proud to unveil CareSignal911 , a groundbreaking advancement in healthcare communication technology. With Tele911, we are revolutionizing the way health plans interact with emergency services. Our innovative CareSignal911 system doesn't just notify health plans when their members call 911; it provides crucial insights into the reason for the call and, importantly, the clinical outcomes of any treatments administered at home. This near real-time data stream ensures that health plans are not only informed but are integral participants in the emergency care process. This advancement is a significant stride towards more responsive, informed, and ultimately, more effective healthcare delivery." - Ramon Lizardo, MD, CEO of Tele911
The collaboration between health plans and Tele911 streamlines the exchange of patient data, ensuring that crucial information promptly reaches health plans and care providers. By seamlessly connecting with Tele911's ER diversion services, health plans enable a swift and efficient flow of data, offering instant access to their members health care needs that would otherwise be delayed through today's traditional notification processes.
One key advantage of this partnership lies in the accelerated response time of a patient's care needs. Tele911 facilitates the rapid transfer of comprehensive patient information, empowering health plan partners to make well-informed decisions in near real-time.
Moreover, the integration with Tele911 contributes to the precision of medical interventions. Health Plans can tailor their approach based on the specific patient information available, reducing the risk of adverse reactions or complications. This personalized care approach becomes particularly critical when addressing a patient's health conditions. Quickly addressing a patient's healthcare needs not only streamlines the process but also optimizes resource utilization and reduces unnecessary healthcare costs.
"One of the biggest challenges health plans have in reducing unnecessary ER utilization is the delay in knowing an ER visit has occurred because a claim processed 90 days later. The real-time knowledge provided by Tele911 along with quick interventions is a game-changer for this aspect of care delivery." - Linda Barber - Medical Director Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
