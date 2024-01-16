D.A. Candidate Nathan Hochman Demands Gascon Terminate Tiffiny Blacknell As Chief Of Staff For Anti-Police Comments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

D.A. Candidate Nathan Hochman News Conference January 16, 2024

Nathan Hochman Demanded Gascon Terminate Tiffiny Blacknell as Chief of Staff for Anti-Police Comments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, the leading candidate for Los Angeles County District Attorney, demanded today that District Attorney George Gascon immediately terminate Tiffiny Blacknell as his Chief of Staff because of her past highly critical comments about law enforcement.In a news conference outside the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles, Hochman said the appointment of Ms. Blacknell is a“slap in the face of law enforcement,” and that she does not have the proper experience for the job.In the past, Ms. Blacknell has said publicly police officers are“barbarians” and an“occupying army” who“are trained to kill us all.” She has advocated closing prisons and de-funding the police.Ms. Blacknell's first day as Chief of Staff for the largest local prosecuting agency in the West was today.“I am standing here today in front of George Gascon's office, demanding that Gascon immediately terminate his Chief of Staff, Tiffiny Blacknell,” Hochman said.“He has chosen someone outside the District Attorney's Office who for her entire career has put the interests of criminals first and the public and victims second. Ms. Blacknell's first day on the job as Chief of Staff should be her last.Ms. Blacknell, who like Gascon has never prosecuted a case, boasted on social media that she participated in the Rodney King riots:“We went out and watched our city burn. And when the opportunity arose, we took some sh#&–. It was one of the most formative moments of my life.”Hochman said it's important to note that Gascon chose to promote Ms. Blacknell for this key leadership position instead of his own prosecutors who have dedicated their careers to enforcing the law and holding criminals accountable.“This appointment is Exhibit A on why Gascon must go,” Hochman said.“It sends the wrong message to the 900-plus prosecutors in Gascon's office that their Chief of Staff is someone who views the police as the enemy rather than a partner in fighting crime. Appointments like this are the reason why we are all less safe than we were before Gascon took office.”About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General and President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, is the leading candidate to replace George Gascon as District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit

