Yachtwave Unveils New Checklists Feature To Revolutionize On-Board Organization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New feature is not just about organization; it's a tool for enhancing safety and efficiency on-board.

- Captain John O'Keefe, YachtWave's founderSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- YachtWave, the leading, free Yacht / Boat Management software application for yacht and boat enthusiasts and professionals, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest feature: Checklists. This innovative addition is set to significantly enhance the boat ownership experience providing an intuitive and efficient way to manage on-board tasks and preparations. By providing a structured approach to preparation, YachtWave users can minimize risks and ensure a smoother boating experience.The Checklists feature offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies multistep task management. Users can now create, customize, and share checklists with family and crew members, ensuring every aspect of their boating experience is meticulously planned and executed. And because YachtWave is cloud-based, Checklists are available real-time to all crew members, ensuring that everyone is on the same page regarding steps to be completed.YachtWave comes preloaded with a variety of sample checklists, catering to different types of voyages and yacht sizes and safety. These samples serve as a starting point, enabling members to quickly adapt and create personalized checklists. The Checklists feature is available now as part of the latest YachtWave app update. Existing users can access this feature immediately, while new users can download the app from the App Store or Google Play.About YachtWaveYachtWave, based in Sarasota, FL, was founded with a shared passion for boating and improving boat ownership. Their app, YachtWave, is the easiest, most effective way to store, view, and share the information you need handy for your boat both on and off the water. Intended for owners of boats sized between 25 to 80 feet in size in length, YachtWave regularly releases new features to meet the needs of boat owners, marinas, yacht brokers and marine service technicians. The app is available on the web and in app stores for Apple iOS and Android devices.

John OKeefe

YachtWave

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram