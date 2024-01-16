Hello Bello Welcomes Consumer Products Veteran Will Righeimer as Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mr. Righeimer will hold dual role as he continues to serve as CEO of Hyland's Naturals

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Bello, a leading brand of premium, accessible pediatric and family care products, today announced that Will Righeimer, CEO of Hyland's Naturals, will serve as its new chief executive officer. Hello Bello's new owners, Hildred Capital Management, have appointed Righeimer in a dual leadership role to provide a shared consumer experience for both companies.

"I am thrilled to guide the partnership between two prominent industry leaders that are dedicated to enhancing the parenting journey. The synergy between our companies will empower us to provide unparalleled support to parents, from newborns to young children, through a comprehensive range of high-quality pediatric products and consumer healthcare essentials," said Righeimer.

Hildred acquired Hyland's Naturals in 2020 and more recently acquired Hello Bello in December 2023. As part of Hyland's Naturals growth strategy, Hildred is creating the most significant independent pediatric and general wellness platform in the United States, making it easier than ever for parents to keep their families healthy through clean and natural product offerings.

With Hildred's backing, Hello Bello is well positioned for accelerated growth, building on a well-established customer base that appreciates the value and quality of the Hello Bello brand.

Andrew Goldman, Co-Founder, Managing Partner of Hildred Capital, said,

"Since joining Hyland's Naturals in 2021, Will has proven to be a transformative leader, making a significant impact on both our culture and operations. We are delighted to see him now bring that same passion, strategic vision, and remarkable execution to Hello Bello."

Righeimer has served as CEO of Hyland's Naturals since March 2021, overseeing a comprehensive brand refresh, along with shepherding the company into the vitamins, minerals, and supplements category. Hyland's Naturals now holds the #1 leadership position in several categories, was named to the 2023 Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & ProductionTM and has earned Great Place to Work CertificationTM for the second year in a row. Prior to joining Hyland's Naturals, Righeimer previously served as a Global President at Mars, Inc., and held senior level positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers and IBM.

Erica Buxton, the current president of Hello Bello, will be transitioning through March 15, 2024.

About Hello Bello

Hello BelloTM makes premium high-quality pediatric and family products designed to be accessible for all families. From diapers and wipes to personal care, Hello Bello's products are carefully crafted with babies, toddlers, parents, and the planet in mind. Hello Bello is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and proudly produces millions of diapers each week at its USA based manufacturing facilities in Waco, TX. For more information, please visit



or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and X and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

About Hyland's Naturals®

Hyland's Naturals® is a leading consumer health company with more than a century of history making high quality products to help families live healthier and happier lives. With a trusted brand, Hyland's Naturals proudly leads several consumer categories across children's and adult's health with over 80% of its sales from product lines that hold #1 market share in their categories. Hyland's Naturals headquarters and new state of the art manufacturing facility is in Los Angeles, CA. Follow Hyland's Naturals on

LinkedIn , Facebook, and

Instagram

or visit

hylands

to learn more.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The Firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit



and follow the Firm on

LinkedIn .

