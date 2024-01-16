Next Ramstein Meeting To Be Held Jan 23 - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and announced the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) on January 23.

That's according to the press service of the U.S. Department of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

The statement notes that the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will be held via video link.

Austin reiterated that the United States and an international coalition of approximately 50 nations remain committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Both defense chiefs promised to remain in close contact.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, underwent intensive therapy at the Walter Reed National Center for the treatment of prostate cancer, detected at an early stage. During his stay in hospital, Austin continued to perform duties as Defense Secretary.