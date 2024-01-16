All Checkpoints On Poland-Ukraine Border Unblocked As Polish Carriers Suspend Protest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the information from Polish border guards, at 20:00, Polish freight carriers ceased the protest rally at the border, thus unblocking all checkpoints for Ukrainian trucks.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform learned.

"Borfder control routine and passage of freight trucks across the border in both directions is carried out as usual," border guards reported.

Earlier, Polish carriers suspended the blockade outside the checkpoints Krakivets and Rava-Ruska. Thus, all checkpoints on the border with Poland are unblocked.

Border blockade suspended until Mar 1 - agreement signed in

As reported earlier, on November 6, 2023, Polish freight carriers launched a blockade or border crossing for Ukrainian trucks at the three main checkpoints. Among their main demands to their own government is to reinstate permits for Ukrainian carriers, canceled by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland signed an agreement with the organizers of the blockade, according to which the protesters would suspend their protest until March 1, and until then the government of the Republic of Poland would take measures to resolve their issues.