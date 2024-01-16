Russian Forces Failing To Deliver On Tasks Received From Kremlin - Ukraine Stratcom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military command sought to seize the battlefield initiative and achieve success at the frontline at any cost. However, their attempts have brought no fruit.

For more than three months, the enemy has been trying to capture the semi-besieged town of Avdiivka, suffering colossal losses in terms of both personnel and materiel.

“The foothold of Ukraine's Defense Forces on the right bank of the Dnipro near Krynky became a real trap for the invaders as multiple Russian assault units were eliminated in the area,” the report reads.

Half into the winter, the enemy's missile attacks on the Ukrainian rear have achieved nothing. The terror campaign has proven ineffective, as it has last year, the report stresses.

StratCom also notes that the Ukrainian Defense Forces prove they are capable of destroying sophisticated targets far in the enemy rear – on land, at sea, and in the air, including headquarters, warships, and aircraft.

The latter refers to the recent strikes that hit two Russian command planes – an A-50 radar early-warning aircraft and an IL-92 airborne command plane over the Sea of Azov.