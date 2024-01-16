Zelensky Meets With Vietnam PM In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

That's according to the President's website , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state thanked Vietnam for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as for humanitarian assistance provided to the nation.

The parties emphasized the importance of intensifying bilateral relations, given the longstanding ties between Ukraine and Vietnam, the report reads.

The president called on Vietnam to support the implementation of the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Pham Minh Chinh also discussed the possibility of intensifying bilateral contacts between Ukraine and Vietnam at various levels, the report concludes.

Photo: President's Office