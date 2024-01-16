Zaluzhnyi, Chief Of NATO Military Committee Talk Integration Of Tech Efforts Toward Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, discussed the prospects and possibilities of combining technological efforts to achieve victory in the war against Russian invaders.

Zaluzhnyi reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

The commander-in-chief informed Bauer about the latest battlefield developments. In this context, the parties exchanged views on Ukraine and the Alliance's tactics and strategy in the face of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zaluzhnyi emphasized that in a war of such intensity and scale,“technologies play an important role”.

The commander-in-chief agreed with the admiral to pay attention in detail to a number of important issues during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in a military format, which is to be held on Wednesday, January 17.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a meeting of NATO's highest military body, the Military Committee, will be held in Brussels on January 17-18. The first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of commanders of the armed forces is scheduled as part of the event.

Photo: President's Office