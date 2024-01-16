Casualties As Russians Launch Missiles At Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several explosions rang out in Kharkiv as the Russian invasion forces launched missiles at the large city located close to the Russian border.
That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.
Tentative reports say at least two missiles hit the city.
"Those supposedly were S-300 missiles. There is damage to civilian residential infrastructure. At the moment, medics are assisting four injured individuals, who sustained light injuries," he wrote.
Emergency services are working at the sites of impact.
Earlier, the Air Force warned Kharkiv residents of a ballistic missile threat.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past day, Russian invaders have shelled over 20 settlements across Kharkiv region.
