Orban Claims Ukraine Aid Plans Violate EU Sovereignty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated his position against diverting resources from the EU budget to assist Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"If we want to help Ukraine, which I think we need to do, we have to do it in a way that doesn't harm the EU's budget," Orban told a news conference.

Hungary has opposed EU efforts to revamp the bloc's budget to allocate EUR 50 billion for Ukraine and provide more funds for other tasks such as managing migration issues.

Kuleba, Yermak to meet with Hungarian foreign minister in Uzhhorod

"But to give away 50 billion euros from the EU budget for four years in advance is a violation of the EU's sovereignty and national interests. We do not even know what will happen in a quarter of a year," said the Hungarian prime minister.

Orban said any financial mechanism set up for Ukraine should be separate from the EU budget, adding that his country's offer for establishing such a facility was based on allocating aid depending on member states' gross national income.

"If Brussels accepts this, then there'll be help for Ukraine, outside the budget," Orban said. "If not, then I'll be sad to halt this process."

sets condition for unlocking EUR 50B for Ukraine - Politic

Orban was speaking after meeting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who like his Hungarian counterpart has said there is no military solution to the crisis in Ukraine, nearly two years after Russia's invasion, the report reads.

Fico said Slovakia supported Hungary in the matter and that his government would not back any moves that would limit Budapest's rights within the EU.