Biden To Speak With Members Of Congress On Ukraine Funding Request - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden intends to meet with members of Senate and House on Wednesday to discuss the importance of passing his request for national security supplemental request, which includes more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

That's according to an Ukrinform correspondent reporting from a White House briefing.

"Tomorrow, President Biden will host congressional leaders - from the Senate and the House along with key committee leaders and ranking members at the White House to discuss the critical importance of (passing - ed.) his national security supplemental request," noted White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

She clarified that it is the request that includes, among other things, funding for continuing large-scale assistance to Ukraine.

White House hopeswill agree on Ukraine aid in coming weeks

At the same time, she noted that negotiations on a bipartisan agreement between Republicans and Democrats on immigration reform continue. It was this agreement that became a prerequisite for Republicans to unblock further aid to Ukraine. According to Jean-Pierre, the negotiations are developing in the right direction.

The representative of the White House reiterated that these issues should be resolved as soon as possible and called on Congress to act quickly.

As Ukrinform reported, in October 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden filed with Congress a request for supplemental funding for national defense needs in the total amount of $106 billion. The request provides for the allocation of at least $61.4 billion for military and economic aid to Ukraine.

Photo: Official White House