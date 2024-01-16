Turkish Police Detained 22 Suspected Members Of Daesh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Jan 17 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish police detained at least 22 suspected members of the Daesh group, local media reported, yesterday.

Turkish authorities issued arrest warrants for 19 suspected members of the group and detained 15 of them, in operations based in the western province of Izmir. Efforts to apprehend the other suspects are ongoing.

In a separate operation in the southern province of Mersin, the police detained seven other Daesh suspects, according to the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

The seven suspects, who had previously been linked to armed activities, were allegedly involved in activities aligned with the ideology of the Daesh. They were actively recruiting people for conflict zones and facilitating the illegal border crossings of Daesh members, Anadolu said.

The Turkish government designated the Daesh a terrorist organisation in 2013, blaming it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.– NNN-TRT

