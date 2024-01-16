US Strikes Houthis As Attacks Against Int'l Shipping Continue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- US Forces struck and destroyed four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles on Tuesday prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

A statement by the US army said "On Jan. 16 at approximately 1:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea.

M/V Zografia, a Maltese flagged bulk carrier reported they were struck but seaworthy and were continuing their Red Sea transit. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, US command, known as US CENTCOM said their forces seized Iranian advanced conventional weapons bound for Houthis.

A separate statement by US Navy said while their forces conducting a flag verification, US CENTCOM Navy forces conducted a night-time seizure of a dhow conducting illegal transport of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen as part of the Houthis' ongoing campaign of attacks against international merchant shipping.

US Navy SEALs operating from USS Lewis B Puller (ESB 3), supported by helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), executed a complex boarding of the dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components.

Seized items include propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components.

Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea.

This is the first seizure of lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons (ACW) to the Houthis since the beginning of Houthi attacks against merchant ships in November 2023.

The interdiction also constitutes the first seizure of advanced Iranian-manufactured ballistic missile and cruise missile components by the US Navy since November 2019.

The direct or indirect supply, sale, or transfer of weapons to the Houthis in Yemen violates UN Security Resolution 2216 and international law.

Two US Navy SEALs previously reported as lost at sea were directly involved in this operation. "We are conducting an exhaustive search for our missing teammates," said General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander.

The dhow was deemed unsafe and sunk by US Navy forces. Disposition of the 14 dhow crewmembers is being determined in accordance with international law.

"It is clear that Iran continues shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis.

This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region in direct violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and international law," said General Michael Erik Kurilla.

"We will continue to work with regional and international partners to expose and interdict these efforts, and ultimately to reestablish freedom of navigation," Kurilla added. (end)

