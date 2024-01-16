Israeli Occupation, Lebanon's Resistance Continue Military Clashes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation's aircraft intensified Tuesday air strikes on some towns, south of Lebanon, and its artillery bombarded villages adjacent to the Blue Line, while the Lebanese resistance continued targeting sites of the occupation in the occupied Palestine.

The Israeli warplanes carried out some raids on the towns of Hula, and Wadi Saluki and Al-Hajeer, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israel's drones targeted Ayta ash Shab town and artillery bombarded with phosphorus bombs the outskirts of Yareen and Bustan towns, the agency noted.

Meanwhile, the agency quoted some statements by the Lebanese resistance in which it said that its members targeted, with missiles, some sites of occupation in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and Bayad Blida, in addition to others.

Since October 7, the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese resistance have been in military confrontations in the southern areas. (end)

